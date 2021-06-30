UrduPoint.com
Benitez Appointed Everton Manager Despite Fan Protests

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 08:18 PM

Benitez appointed Everton manager despite fan protests

Everton hired Rafael Benitez as their new manager on Wednesday despite fan protests against the Premier League club's move for the former Liverpool boss

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Everton hired Rafael Benitez as their new manager on Wednesday despite fan protests against the Premier League club's move for the former Liverpool boss.

Benitez has agreed a three-year contract with Everton and is the first person to manage both Merseyside teams since William Edward Barclay in the 1890s.

"I am delighted to be joining Everton. Throughout this process I have been greatly impressed by the ambition shown by the senior representatives at the club and their desire to bring success to this historic club," Benitez said.

