Benitez Hits Rock-bottom In China As Search For First Win Drags On

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 03:00 PM

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Rafael Benitez hit rock-bottom in the Chinese Super League Sunday after Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Guangzhou R&F extended Dalian Pro's winless start to the season.

Israeli international striker Eran Zahavi scored a first-half penalty to give R&F a badly needed 1-0 victory, van Bronckhorst's first win as a coach in Chinese football.

However, defeat for Champions League winner Benitez -- Dalian's third in five matches this season -- means his young side drop to bottom of their group with two points.

The CSL, which began five months late because of coronavirus, has been split into two groups, in Suzhou and Dalian, to prevent infections.

To rub salt into the wounds of former Liverpool manager Benitez, the match was effectively a home game for his team, because it was played at Dalian's youth training base.

The game between two sides who were still looking for a first victory of the season was postponed by a day after heavy rain lashed Dalian on Saturday.

Torrential rain gave way to fierce heat on Sunday and the 60-year-old Spaniard Benitez had a white towel slung around his neck to wipe off the sweat.

