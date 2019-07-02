UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Benitez To Take Charge Of Chinese Side Dalian Yifang

Zeeshan Mehtab 42 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 03:54 PM

Benitez to take charge of Chinese side Dalian Yifang

Champions League-winning manager Rafael Benitez said Tuesday that he will join Chinese top-tier side Dalian Yifang, just days after his three-year reign at English club Newcastle United came to an end

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Champions League-winning manager Rafael Benitez said Tuesday that he will join Chinese top-tier side Dalian Yifang, just days after his three-year reign at English club Newcastle United came to an end.

"After a long path... We start a new challenge! I'm happy to begin this new project with Dalian Yifang," the Spaniard wrote on his verified Twitter account.

Benitez, who guided Liverpool to the UEFA Champions League crown in 2005 and has managed at European giants like Inter, Chelsea, and Real Madrid, parted ways with Newcastle last week.

The 59-year-old becomes the latest big-name foreign manager to try his luck in the Chinese Super League (CSL), which have included the likes of Brazil's World Cup-winning coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, and Italian legend Fabio Cannavaro, who remains in charge at CSL power Guangzhou Evergrande.

Dalian Yifang, who are currently in joint 10th place in the CSL, also confirmed his appointment on social media.

Benitez was a hugely popular figure at Newcastle after leading the club to promotion in his first full season and stabilising Newcastle in the Premier League over the past two years.

Unconfirmed reports have said previously that Benitez had been offered a contract worth �12 million ($15 million) per year by Dalian Yifang.

Related Topics

World China Social Media Twitter Newcastle Liverpool Dalian Guangzhou Brazil Turkish Lira Real Madrid Chelsea Premier League Coach Lucky Cement Limited Million

Recent Stories

Hassan Ali, Sana Mir thank PM Imran for including ..

5 minutes ago

MPA Tahir Jamil pressuring maid’s family to drop ..

21 minutes ago

Wahab Riaz to play against Bangladesh despite inju ..

28 minutes ago

Police manhandles PML-N protester, video goes vira ..

39 minutes ago

Families of four missing students from Sopore seek ..

41 seconds ago

European Parliament opens in shadow of unsolved Br ..

45 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.