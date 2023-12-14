Bennett snatches surprise win in first downhill of the season

American skier Bryce Bennett was the surprise winner of the first men's World Cup downhill of the season at Val Gardena in Italy on Thursday

The 31-year-old Californian, who was 35th in the downhill rankings last year, edged favourite Aleksander Kilde by just 0.03 seconds to claim only his second World Cup win.

His previous success also came in the same event at Val Gardena two years ago as did his first notable finish, a fourth place in 2018.

"I like this piste," said Bennett, still in disbelief at his sudden change in fortune.

"My goal was to finish among the top 30, or even aim for the top-15, I didn't expect this result at all.

"But when I woke up this morning, I said to myself that I had to put aside all my doubts and it worked.

"

Marco Odermatt, who won the giant slalom at Val d'Isere on Saturday, completed the podium, finishing 0.05sec behind Bryce.

Odermatt, who is still waiting for his first World Cup downhill success, is now level with Marco Schwarz at the top of the overall standings with 160 points, 36 ahead of Manuel Feller.

Thursday's downhill was only the third event in the men's Calendar to be completed with seven of the nine cancelled because of bad weather.

Wearing bib 34, Bryce benefitted from faster conditions, particularly at the bottom of the Saslong, warmed by the sun.

He deprived Kilde, silver medallist in the 2023 world championships in the discipline, of a fourth victory in the Dolomites resort.