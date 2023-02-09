UrduPoint.com

Benzema And Militao To Join Madrid Before Club World Cup Final

Muhammad Rameez Published February 09, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Benzema and Militao to join Madrid before Club World Cup final

Rabat, Feb 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said Karim Benzema and Eder Militao would fly out to join their team-mates after injury ahead of the Club World Cup final on Saturday.

The duo missed the 4-1 win over Egypt's Al Ahly in the semi-final on Wednesday but might be fit to take part against Al-Hilal at the weekend.

Both Benzema and Militao had thigh issues which kept them out of the defeat by Real Mallorca last weekend in La Liga as well.

"They haven't completely recovered, Karim is doing quite well and there are more doubts about Militao," Ancelotti told reporters.

"They will train on Friday and then we will see." Dani Carvajal missed the semi-final with a fever, while Marco Asensio was left out after a minor muscular problem and Ancelotti said both would return.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will not be ready, along with other injured players including Ferland Mendy and Eden Hazard.

The coach was happy with Vinicius Junior's performance, after the Brazilian opened the scoring for Madrid before Fede Valverde, Rodrygo and Sergio Arribas rounded out the win.

The Brazilian winger suffered racist abuse from the stands during Madrid's 1-0 defeat by Mallorca on Sunday, while he was fouled 10 times in the game.

"He likes to play football, he scored a good goal and he was the Vinicius that we have seen in many games," added Ancelotti.

"He's a great player and he showed it again."

