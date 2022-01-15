UrduPoint.com

Benzema Crowns France Comeback With Player Of The Year Prize

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 15, 2022 | 12:52 PM

Benzema crowns France comeback with player of the year prize

Karim Benzema has crowned his surprising rehabilitation with Les Bleus by being named France Football's national player of the year

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Karim Benzema has crowned his surprising rehabilitation with Les Bleus by being named France Football's national player of the year.

The Real Madrid striker was recalled by France coach Didier Deschamps after being dropped by him in late 2015 following a scandal involving a sex tape featuring a former teammate.

"It had been almost six years since I last played, I had to feel my way a little, watch, adapt. It didn't take long," Benzema, who turned 34 in December, told France Football in an interview published on Saturday.

Benzema edged two previous winners, Kyian Mbappe and N'Golo Kante, in the France Football poll announced on Friday, despite receiving a one-year suspended sentence in November.

Benzema is appealing his conviction for complicity in a bid to blackmail former France team-mate Mathieu Valbuena with a sex tape.

Benzema has scored nine goals for France since his return.

Filling the roll of a traditional central striker, he has meshed well with the other two attackers, Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.

"I find myself in the best circumstances" in the French team, he told France Football, saying that the partnership with Mbappe and Griezmann is "working well", and has grown even "better" than when he first returned last summer.

"Now, when one drops, the other goes long, and vice versa. It's better," he said.

Benzema scored four goals at the European Championship, including a pair as the world champions were surprisingly eliminated in the round of 16 by Switzerland, who fought back with two late goals to draw 3-3 and then won on penalties.

He finished the Calendar year with a bang, scoring five goals in four internationals as France rebounded by winning the Nations League and completing a succesful World Cup qualifying campaign.

"I just have to stay at this level," he said. "Now we have to win collective trophies," he said.

Related Topics

Football World Scandal France Switzerland November December 2015 Best Real Madrid Coach

Recent Stories

PDMA issues alert on fresh spell of rain, snowfall ..

PDMA issues alert on fresh spell of rain, snowfall in KP

12 seconds ago
 Tsunami waves crash ashore in Tonga after powerful ..

Tsunami waves crash ashore in Tonga after powerful eruption

13 seconds ago
 Omicron cases increase to 75 in KP: Health departm ..

Omicron cases increase to 75 in KP: Health department

15 seconds ago
 Indian army world's most brutal force: report

Indian army world's most brutal force: report

5 minutes ago
 Entire Punjab will receive 'Sehat Sahulat Card' ti ..

Entire Punjab will receive 'Sehat Sahulat Card' till end of March: CEO Punjab

5 minutes ago
 18 gamblers arrested during crackdown

18 gamblers arrested during crackdown

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.