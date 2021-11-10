Benzema eligible for France even if guilty in trial : federation boss

France striker Karim Benzema "will not be excluded" from selection for the national team if a guilty verdict is delivered against him in an ongoing trial, according to French football federation president Noel Le Graet

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :France striker Karim Benzema "will not be excluded" from selection for the national team if a guilty verdict is delivered against him in an ongoing trial, according to French football federation president Noel Le Graet.

In an interview published by French daily newspaper Le Parisien, Le Graet said any decision on who is selected for national duty would remain the decision of coach Didier Deschamps.