Benzema Finds Recognition At Last After Magical Night For Real Madrid

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 07, 2022 | 04:51 PM

Benzema finds recognition at last after magical night for Real Madrid

Real Madrid might want both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland this summer but Karim Benzema's latest Champions League hat-trick shows they already have the world's deadliest number nine

Madrid, April 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Real Madrid might want both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland this summer but Karim Benzema's latest Champions League hat-trick shows they already have the world's deadliest number nine.

There is an even an argument to say Benzema is the finest player in the world full-stop right now, after he upstaged Mbappe in Madrid's demolition of Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 and with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah struggling for form.

Carlo Ancelotti said in November Benzema was "not crying" about another Ballon d'Or passing him by, the rankings instead putting the Frenchman fourth.

But if Real Madrid can turn their 3-1 first-leg quarter-final victory over holders Chelsea on Wednesday into another march to lifting the Champions League trophy, this could, finally, be Benzema's year.

Madrid's pursuit of Haaland this summer certainly looks increasingly extravagant with every masterclass Benzema delivers, despite the 13 years age difference.

After all who would risk disrupting a player playing as well as this? At 34, Benzema is getting better and better or, in his words at least, people are starting to take notice.

There is perhaps something in that analysis, that Benzema's supporting role alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Madrid was, and continues to be, undervalued.

But even if Benzema was the same player then, with the identical, elite technical talents, it is only now he is using them to such singular, devastating effect.

After the game at Stamford Bridge, Ancelotti pointed to Benzema's increased feeling of importance.

"He is a player who feels more and more like a leader every day, he feels more important in the team," said Ancelotti.

"This is what makes the difference in him, this personality."

