UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berchelt Defends Boxing Crown Against Unbeaten Valdez

Muhammad Rameez 59 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 09:00 AM

Berchelt defends boxing crown against unbeaten Valdez

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Miguel Berchelt, boxing's longest current reigning super-featherweight champion, defends his crown Saturday ast Las Vegas against unbeaten Oscar Valdez in an all-Mexican showdown.

Berchelt, 38-1 with 34 knockouts, will face Valdez, 28-0 with 22 knockouts, for the World Boxing Council version of the 130-pound (59kg) title.

The crown has belonged to Berchelt since January 2017 when he knocked out compatriot Francisco Vargas in the 11th round and he has defended the crown six times, winning the past five inside the distance.

He has wanted to face Valdez, a two-time Olympian, since both were working their way up the amateur ranks.

"This fight is the one that I dreamed of since we were both amateur fighters," Berchelt said.

"Valdez is a great fighter, and it will be a great fight.

"I'm preparing with everything to win by knockout and leave no doubt I'm the best super featherweight in the world." Valdez had defended the World Boxing Organization featherweight crown six times -- slowed by an 11-month layoff after a broken jaw during the run -- before moving up in weight in 2019.

Since then, he has knocked out American Adam Lopez in seven rounds and Puerto Rico's Jayson Velez in 10 rounds last July.

But Valdez hasn't fought a countryman since June 2015 and looks forward to his chance at dethroning Berchelt.

"Whenever there are two Mexicans in the ring, it is a guaranteed war," Valdez said. "And it will be an honour for me to bring a great war to my fans."

Related Topics

World Valdez Las Vegas January June July 2017 2015 2019 Oscar Best Weight Boxing

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain Police dismiss &#039;murder video&# ..

8 hours ago

Islamic economy shaping future of global trade, pa ..

9 hours ago

EU Launches HERA Incubator Bloc But Still Struggle ..

9 hours ago

Should Spotify payments go to artists you actually ..

9 hours ago

Italy's 'Super Mario' Draghi seeks final OK to lea ..

9 hours ago

Nominations of 35 candidates for 11 Senate seats f ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.