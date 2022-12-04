UrduPoint.com

Berhalter Envies Dutch Finishing School As USA Bow Out

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 04, 2022 | 12:46 AM

United States coach Gregg Berhalter bemoaned his team's failure to convert goalscoring chances after the Americans exited the World Cup on Saturday with a 3-1 last-16 defeat to the Netherlands

The USA's lack of a proven goalscorer haunted Berhalter's young side throughout their World Cup campaign and the absence of a cutting edge once again proved costly.

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic was gifted a glorious chance in the third minute at the Khalifa Stadium when left one-on-one with Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert.

But the American talisman appeared to snatch at his shot, allowing Noppert to save -- and seven minutes later the Netherlands took the lead through Memphis Depay with their first attack of the game.

A similarly clinical Dutch goal by Daley Blind on the stroke of half-time effectively sealed the contest.

"This is a tough one to swallow for us," Berhalter said afterwards.

"The guys put everything they had into it. Tonight we came up short. We talked about the game being about moments and the first half was a great indication of that. And two moments come and all of a sudden we're down 2-0.

"You have to give credit to them to finish those chances. I mean, their first attack was basically a goal. We were clearly on top and dominating before that but didn't score.

"It's just moments -- a player can be just off here and there, and it ends up in the back of the net.

"That's what happens at this level. It's unfortunate it happens in a knockout game but it did and we've got to learn from that."

