UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Marathon Cancelled For 2020 Over Coronavirus - Organisers

Muhammad Rameez 20 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 09:30 PM

Berlin marathon cancelled for 2020 over coronavirus - organisers

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The organisers of the Berlin Marathon said Wednesday that they have cancelled the race for 2020 because of problems finding an alternative date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In late April it was announced the race scheduled for September 27 had been postponed, but organisers have now cancelled this year's event, which attracted 62,000 runners in 2019, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Due to the weather conditions alone and shortening days, it's very difficult to hold the Berlin Marathon... before the end of this year," said race director Juergen Jock.

"The question of whether athletes will be able to travel internationally again by then cannot be answered now." Organisers added: "Your health, as well as all of our health, is our first priority.

"Therefore, taking into account the Containment Measures Ordinance due to the COVID-19 pandemic... the Berlin Marathon 2020 will not be able to take place." The city of Berlin has banned events with more than 5,000 participants since April.

The flat, fast course around Berlin's city centre is where Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya set the men's world marathon record of 2hr 01min 39sec in 2018.

It was the eighth time in the previous 20 years that the men's world record has fallen on the streets of Berlin.

Kipchoge ran 1:59:40 over the marathon distance in Vienna last October, but the time is not recognised as a world record as the event was not an open competition.

Related Topics

Weather World Vienna Marathon Berlin Kenya April September October 2018 2019 2020 National University Event All Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

28 seconds ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

37 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority su ..

16 minutes ago

Companies engaging in Relevant Activities must sub ..

31 minutes ago

Minister of State for Food Security launches UAE A ..

2 hours ago

SCLD continues to exempt students from paying fees

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.