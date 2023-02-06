Berlin Special Olympics: Head Coach Glenn Cundari arrives in Pakistan to train coaches

Glenn Cundari, head coach of International Special Olympics Canada, arrived here on a one-week visit where he will provide further training to Pakistani coaches for the Special Olympics World Game

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Glenn Cundari, head coach of International Special Olympics Canada, arrived here on a one-week visit where he will provide further training to Pakistani coaches for the Special Olympics World Games.

Upon his arrival in Karachi, the chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan Ronak Lakhani, and other officials welcomed him.

It should be noted that in connection with the preparations for the Special Olympic World Games to be played in Berlin, Germany this year from June 17 to 25, the training camp of the national players was organized at Karachi Port Trust Sports Complex.

Head coach Glenn Cundari visited the camp along with Ronak Lakhani and reviewed the performance of the coaches and players.

On this occasion, Glenn Cundari said that he was very happy to come to Pakistan and acknowledged the country's services for sports contribution.

"The coaching seminar will prove to be very useful for the Pakistani coaches through which they will be able to provide the best training and guidance to the special athletes in the future.

And in light of this, the performance of Pakistan's special athletes will continue to improve," he added.

Glenn Cundari said that special athletes "are an inspiration for us". It is hoped that these specials will perform well for their country in the World Games.

Ronak Lakhani said that the arrival of Glenn to Pakistan is an honour for them.

A two-day coaching seminar is being organized for Pakistani coaches of different sports of Special Olympics in a local hotel in Karachi, in which head coach Glenn Cundari would teach the methods of different sports of Special Olympics.

She said that the coaching seminar will not only give opportunities to our local coaches to train under the supervision of international coaches in their own country, but it will also provide them exposure at the international level.