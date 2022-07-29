UrduPoint.com

Bermuda's Olympic Champion Duffy Retains Commonwealth Triathlon Title

Muhammad Rameez Published July 29, 2022 | 08:56 PM

Bermuda's Olympic champion Duffy retains Commonwealth triathlon title

Flora Duffy -- Bermuda's first-ever Olympic champion -- became the first triathlete to win two Commonwealth Games titles with a dominant display in Birmingham on Friday as England's Alex Yee won the men's event

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Flora Duffy -- Bermuda's first-ever Olympic champion -- became the first triathlete to win two Commonwealth Games titles with a dominant display in Birmingham on Friday as England's Alex Yee won the men's event.

The 34-year-old Duffy finished in 55min 25sec, 41 seconds clear of England's Georgia Taylor-Brown, who also took silver behind Duffy in Tokyo last year.

Beth Potter of Scotland finished third.

"No one has ever won twice and that was weighing on me," Duffy told the BBC. "The crowd was really behind Georgia (Taylor-Brown) but I was soaking it up and it was really special.

"It's been a really strange start to the year and coming off the Olympics, and having Covid twice, but I knew if I gave myself time and patience I could put on a good performance here.

" Duffy held the slenderest of leads over Taylor-Brown heading into the third and final leg of the sprint-distance event, the five-kilometre run.

However, despite some poor form this season, which she put down to suffering from coronavirus, she blew her 28-year-old rival away on the first lap.

"I was a bit flat on the run, I just didn't have the legs," said Taylor-Brown. "Considering how I felt before the race, I am just happy with a silver medal.

"I am bored of coming home second to Flora."

Related Topics

Poor Tokyo Birmingham Bermuda Georgia Silver Olympics Event From Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

15 dead in 'devastating' Kentucky flooding, toll e ..

15 dead in 'devastating' Kentucky flooding, toll expected to rise

2 minutes ago
 President visits late MNA Adnan Aurangzeb's family ..

President visits late MNA Adnan Aurangzeb's family for condolence

2 minutes ago
 Lahore city receives rain

Lahore city receives rain

2 minutes ago
 Bilawal underscores Pak-Kyrgyz close cooperation a ..

Bilawal underscores Pak-Kyrgyz close cooperation at bilateral, multilateral fora ..

5 minutes ago
 'Wagatha Christie': Rooney triumphs as Vardy loses ..

'Wagatha Christie': Rooney triumphs as Vardy loses libel trial

5 minutes ago
 Blinken leads US bid to counter Russian charm offe ..

Blinken leads US bid to counter Russian charm offensive in Africa

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.