UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bernal Could Skip Olympics Due To Back Pain

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:13 PM

Bernal could skip Olympics due to back pain

Giro d'Italia leader Egan Bernal said on Tuesday he may miss this summer's Tokyo Olympic Games in order to recover from lingering back pain

Canazei, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Giro d'Italia leader Egan Bernal said on Tuesday he may miss this summer's Tokyo Olympic Games in order to recover from lingering back pain.

The Colombian star, who won the Tour de France in 2019, leads Italian Damiano Caruso by two minutes and 24 seconds with five stages of the Giro remaining.

But Bernal said on the second rest day of the year's opening Grand Tour race that he could skip the Olympics.

"I'm not sure I'm going (to Tokyo). It's a question mark," Bernal told a press conference.

"I will only go if I am fully competitive. I spent a lot of energy on the Giro. I don't know if going to the Games, with what that entails like fatigue, is the best thing to do.

"If it is too risky, I will not go. I'm not ruling out the possibility (of going), but it will be difficult." Bernal, who said he "could" race the Vuelta a Espana, also ruled out any thoughts that he would attempt to become the first man to win the Giro-Tour de France double since Marco Pantani in 1998.

"I don't think so, no. Doubling up with the Giro and Tour is very difficult. We already have a very good team," added the 24-year-old.

"The Giro and the Tour are very different. It also depends on the routes, the team's objectives. For now, I want to focus on the next stages of the Giro."Bernal resumes his bid for a second Grand Tour crown in Wednesday's 17th stage, a 193km ride from Canazei to Sega di Ala.

Related Topics

France Man Tokyo May 2019 Olympics From Best Race

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah regrets over grief of being dropped ou ..

2 minutes ago

Public Prosecution explains punishment for public ..

16 minutes ago

Austrian Airlines Suspends Flights Over Belarus Fo ..

3 minutes ago

Thai King Gives Cabinet Go-Ahead to Borrow Up To $ ..

3 minutes ago

Around 266,077 people get COVID-19 jabs in distric ..

8 minutes ago

Bangladesh inoculates medical students with China- ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.