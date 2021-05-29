UrduPoint.com
Bernal Poised For Giro Triumph As Caruso Takes Stage 20

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 09:23 PM

Egan Bernal retained a two minutes lead in the Giro d'Italia on Saturday when he followed Damiano Caruso across the Alpe Motta stage 20 summit finish line

Madesimo, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Egan Bernal retained a two minutes lead in the Giro d'Italia on Saturday when he followed Damiano Caruso across the Alpe Motta stage 20 summit finish line.

Caruso held on to second place in the overall standings while the Colombian Ineos leader Bernal has a big enough lead to go into Sunday's last day 30.

3km individual time-trial to Milan's Duomo cathedral confident of adding the 2021 Giro to his 2019 Tour de France triumph.

