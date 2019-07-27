UrduPoint.com
Bernal Set For Tour Victory Ahead Of Paris Parade

Muhammad Rameez 18 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 09:00 PM

Bernal set for Tour victory ahead of Paris parade

Egan Bernal all but clinched victory in the Tour de France on Saturday defending his overnight lead in the penultimate stage to leave the Colombian only needing to cross the finish line on Sunday's parade into Paris to win the 2019 edition

Val Thorens, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Egan Bernal all but clinched victory in the Tour de France on Saturday defending his overnight lead in the penultimate stage to leave the Colombian only needing to cross the finish line on Sunday's parade into Paris to win the 2019 edition.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas is in second overall with Dutch rider Steven Kruijswijk in third. Stage 20 was won by former winner Vincenzo Nibali who broke from the main contenders late in the final climb.

