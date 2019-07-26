UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bernal Takes Tour Lead In Alpine Hail Storm

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 09:18 PM

Bernal takes Tour lead in Alpine hail storm

Ineos rider Egan Bernal is the new overall leader of the Tour de France after stage 19 was abandoned in a massive hail storm

Tignes, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Ineos rider Egan Bernal is the new overall leader of the Tour de France after stage 19 was abandoned in a massive hail storm.

Bernal was leading atop the Col de l'Iseran when the race was called off, but although there is no stage winner, the times of the riders when the race was abandoned will still count, making Bernal the new overall leader.

Bernal attacked on the penultimate climb, and crossed the summit first with his teammate and defending champion Geraint Thomas and title rival Steven Kruijswijk trailing around a minute behind. Overnight leader Julian Alaphilippe was a further minute adrift.

As the riders started the descent race organisers ended the stage with the road ahead buried in hail.

Race commissioners were debating the exact details of timing and placing, which will be announced duly.

