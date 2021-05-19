Colombian Egan Bernal, riding for Ineos, tightened his grip on the overall Giro d'Italia lead after Wednesday's 11th stage won by Switzlerand's Mauro Schmid

Montalcino, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Colombian Egan Bernal, riding for Ineos, tightened his grip on the overall Giro d'Italia lead after Wednesday's 11th stage won by Switzlerand's Mauro Schmid.

Team Qhubeka's Schmid won the 162km stage as part of a long range breakaway while 2019 Tour de France winner Bernal tightened his grip on the leader's pink jersey in Tuscany.

Belgian Remco Evenepoel was the big losers of the day, falling behind in the final 20km to drop several minutes on Bernal.