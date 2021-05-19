UrduPoint.com
Bernal Tightens Grip On Giro D'Italia As Schmid Wins 11th Stage

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 10:14 PM

Colombian Egan Bernal, riding for Ineos, tightened his grip on the overall Giro d'Italia lead after Wednesday's 11th stage won by Switzlerand's Mauro Schmid

Team Qhubeka's Schmid won the 162km stage as part of a long range breakaway while 2019 Tour de France winner Bernal tightened his grip on the leader's pink jersey in Tuscany.

Belgian Remco Evenepoel was the big losers of the day, falling behind in the final 20km to drop several minutes on Bernal.

