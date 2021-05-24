UrduPoint.com
Bernal Tightens Grip On Giro D'Italia With Win In Dolomites

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 07:43 PM

Colombian Egan Bernal tightened his grip on the Giro d'Italia pink jersey with a win in the rain-hit 16th stage on Monday in the Dolomites before the final rest day

Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Colombian Egan Bernal tightened his grip on the Giro d'Italia pink jersey with a win in the rain-hit 16th stage on Monday in the Dolomites before the final rest day.

Ineos' Bernal crossed the line alone in the ski resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo to finish half a minute ahead of Frenchman Romain Bardet and Italian Damiano Caruso.

The stage was shortened because of rain and freezing weather with two of days' climbs scrapped and the distance cut back to 153km from the original 212km.

