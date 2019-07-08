Bernal tipped for greatness by five-time Tour winner Hinault

Brussels, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Egan Bernal will top the Tour de France podium in Paris and is young enough to surpass any of the race's legends, French great Bernard Hinault told AFP on Sunday.

The straight talking 64-year-old's fierce competitive personality earned him the knick-name 'the badger', but he was in a relaxed and friendly mood on Sunday on a sunny day at the Village de Depart in a Brussels park.

He is amazingly the last Frenchman to win the Tour de France back in 1985 when he clinched his record equalling fifth tour. He believes Bernal could surpass him.

"It's possible there will be another winner of five tours.

"There's Eddy Merckx, Jacques Anquetil, me and Miguel Indurain, but there's no reason someone else won't win five.

"Look at Chris Froome, he's won four of them and let's see what condition he's in next year," Hinault said.

But he was more confident another Ineos rider would be the one, and not reigning champion Geraint Thomas but Bernal, even though he is yet win a Tour yet.

"I believe Bernal will be the No.1 in Paris this year," Hinault told AFP in an exclusive interview in Brussels.

"And Geraint won't be far behind him either," he said, his tone expressing warmth towards the Welshman.

"He (Bernal) may go much further (than me) too if you think for a minute that he looks likely to win the Tour this year.

"If you start from that principal and remember that he is only 22-years-old, then me may go much further than any of us," said Hinault.