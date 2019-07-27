UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bernal Tour Lead Trimmed After Jumbo Appeal

Zeeshan Mehtab 28 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 07:06 PM

Bernal Tour lead trimmed after Jumbo appeal

Egan Bernal saw his overall Tour de France lead trimmed slightly ahead of Saturday's penultimate stage after rival team Jumbo Visma contested the official results

Val Thorens, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Egan Bernal saw his overall Tour de France lead trimmed slightly ahead of Saturday's penultimate stage after rival team Jumbo Visma contested the official results.

Bernal now leads Julian Alaphilippe by 45sec instead of 48, with Geraint Thomas third at 1min 11sec (from 1min 16) and Jumbo rider Steven Kruijswijk also closing on the Colombian by five seconds.

The overnight results were improvised after the stage had ben stopped in a panic with Simon Yates and Bernal racing towards a mudslide at 100kph.

Official timekeeper Tissot can give times to a millionth of a second at the finish line, but with the mad scramble to clarify what was going on Friday a mistake appears to have been made and on closer scrutiny of televison images ASO agreed to a slight alteration.

The weather also saw the 20th stage shortened to 59km due to mudslides.

After climbing beyond his rivals in solo attacks on two consecutive Alpine stages, Bernal needs only survive a third one to seal victory in the 2019 Tour de France.

The 22-year-old, bidding to become the first Colombian to win the Tour, will face a 33km uphill slog to the Val Torrens ski resort in the rarefied oxygen at 2,356m altitude Saturday.

Bernal, who grew up at 2,600m, has thrived at altitude, putting at least 27 seconds into all his rivals on Thursday, before dropping them again as he took the race lead on Friday.

Related Topics

Weather France Lead Alpine Moroccan Dirham 2019 All From Race

Recent Stories

Opposition pursuing personal agenda: Chief Ministe ..

26 seconds ago

Springboks say 16-16 'win' no pointer to World Cup ..

28 seconds ago

Soldiers martyred for nation's security live on fo ..

31 seconds ago

Saudi Arabia Bans Foreigners From Taking Hospitali ..

34 seconds ago

Pakistan Navy Contributes Medical Supplies To Dhq ..

27 minutes ago

Kinnaird College delegation visits Lahore Art Coun ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.