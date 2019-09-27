UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bernardo Silva Sorry For Mendy Tweet, But Guardiola Backs Man City Player

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 09:51 PM

Bernardo Silva sorry for Mendy tweet, but Guardiola backs Man City player

Bernardo Silva has sent a letter to England's Football Association to apologise for any offence caused by a controversial tweet comparing Manchester City teammate Benjamin Mendy with a black cartoon character

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Bernardo Silva has sent a letter to England's Football Association to apologise for any offence caused by a controversial tweet comparing Manchester City teammate Benjamin Mendy with a black cartoon character.

Silva submitted the letter on Thursday after the FA had asked the club for their observations regarding the incident, and said he had learned a lesson.

Included with the letter was a statement of support from France international Mendy, who said he had not taken offence at what his Portuguese teammate had posted.

The tweet in question compared a picture of a young Mendy with the cartoon character from the Spanish chocolate peanut brand Conguitos.

City manager Pep Guardiola defended his player when he faced the media after Tuesday's League Cup game at Preston and reiterated that stance ahead of City's Premier League game at Everton on Saturday.

However, Guardiola has faced strong criticism for failing to condemn Silva's post.

"Regarding Bernardo I am incredibly clear," said Guardiola. "If people believe Bernardo is this type of person, they are completely wrong.

"They judged one joke. I judge working with him every single day for three years and how he is and his friendship.

"I know the intention of Bernardo. It was just a joke. Benjamin is like a brother to Bernardo and Bernardo is like a brother to Benjamin.

It is what I see every day in training." Mendy and Silva have been teammates since 2016, having spent a year together at Monaco before they both moved to City the following year.

An Instagram video posted by Silva in 2018 has also attracted criticism for alleged racist undertones. In the video Silva asks Mendy, who is dressed in black, why he was not wearing any clothes.

The FA is studying the video in question as well as all his previous social media history before they reach their decision.

If the governing body does find the 25-year-old guilty of discriminatory behaviour, he could be suspended for six domestic matches.

That would be a severe blow to City and the player but Guardiola was adamant that Silva had learned a valuable lesson from this episode.

"Bernardo is an exceptional person, and he is absolutely not guilty," he said. "It was just a joke and that's all.

"It's a cartoon and the face is quite similar. The same happened a thousand million times with white people. It's the same.

"If the people in the FA think the opposite, then Bernardo and City are open to listen and give their opinion.

"It was a simple joke but if someone is offended, I can understand it. Bernardo is maybe going to take a lesson and it's not going to happen again."

Related Topics

Football Social Media France Young Monaco Same 2016 2018 Post Media All From Manchester City Premier League Million Instagram

Recent Stories

UPDATE - Russian Foreign Ministry to Consider Deut ..

7 seconds ago

Syrian Militants Modify Drones for Attacks on Khme ..

9 seconds ago

IGP Punjab issues new orders for controlling child ..

11 seconds ago

UN Envoy for Syria Pedersen Says Has Not Seen US S ..

12 seconds ago

KP Info Minister rejects allegations of Edward Col ..

14 seconds ago

Lampard expects Chelsea kids to rise to top four c ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.