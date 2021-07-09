UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berrettini Becomes First Italian To Reach Wimbledon Singles Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 32 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 09:07 PM

Berrettini becomes first Italian to reach Wimbledon singles final

Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian to reach a Wimbledon singles final on Friday with a four-sets victory against Hubert Hurkacz

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian to reach a Wimbledon singles final on Friday with a four-sets victory against Hubert Hurkacz.

Berrettini claimed a 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 win over his Polish opponent who had knocked out eight-time champion Roger Federer in the quarter-finals.

World number nine Berrettini will face either Novak Djokovic or Denis Shapovalov in Sunday's final where he will attempt to become Italy's first men's Grand Slam champion since Adriano Panatta at the 1976 French Open.

"So far it is the greatest day of my teennis career. Sunday we shall see," he said.

"I am just proud to have carried the flag here."The 25-year-old Italian is one win away from emulating Boris Becker in 1985 in winning the prestigious Queen's tournament and then Wimbledon a few weeks later.

Related Topics

Italy Roger Federer Sunday From Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Malta closes borders to unvaccinated travellers

30 seconds ago

US rapper Lil Baby released, faces fine after Pari ..

32 seconds ago

Cuba approves emergency use of home-grown Covid va ..

33 seconds ago

Stones urges England to make Euro 'dream' come tru ..

4 minutes ago

Crackdown against narcotics dealers & peddlers on ..

4 minutes ago

Balochistan on track of development, prosperity un ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.