UrduPoint.com

Berrettini Looks Ahead After Milestones At Open

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 28, 2022 | 03:35 PM

Berrettini looks ahead after milestones at Open

Matteo Berrettini said he will learn from the experience of playing Grand Slam great Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals at the Australian Open Friday and become a better player

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Matteo Berrettini said he will learn from the experience of playing Grand Slam great Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals at the Australian Open Friday and become a better player.

The Italian seventh seed began tardily and gave Nadal a two-set advantage before hitting his groove but going down 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in 2hr 55min on Rod Laver Arena.

Berrettini set personal milestones at the year's opening major, becoming the first Italian man to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open while playing in his third Grand Slam semi-final.

Despite his defeat, Berrettini is assured of rising to a new career high ranking of number six next week, and if he had beaten Nadal in Melbourne he would have displaced him at number five.

Last year's Wimbledon finalist, Berrettini is taking plenty of positives away from his best Australian Open in five trips to Melbourne.

"It was a good run. I have a lot of things that I can improve and a lot of things that I did well," the 25-year-old said.

"I'm proud of what I have done. But I guess in a way it's good that I still have room for improvement.

"I know that my level is getting higher. I think for the third and fourth sets my tennis level was really high.

"Rafa had to play his best tennis to be with me, and this is what the great champions normally do. When you're stepping up the level, they are there with you.

"So it's time for me to play these kinds of matches as much as possible to learn from these matches and next time I want to be ready for them." Berrettini said that for the first two sets he struggled against Nadal.

"It was the first time I played with the roof. It was different conditions. I struggled. I couldn't really find the rhythm and the conditions were a little bit different," he said.

"It took me a while to adapt, but at the same time Rafa was playing really good.

"So I learned that you have to be ready any time, and I'm learning this every day since I started playing tennis. Today he was just way better than me."

Related Topics

Tennis Melbourne Man Same Rafael Nadal Australian Open From Best Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Human Capital Development is the Cornerstone of Pa ..

Human Capital Development is the Cornerstone of Pakistan’s Growth and Developm ..

7 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says US Intelligence Officers Visited Naval ..

Lavrov Says US Intelligence Officers Visited Navalny in Germany's Hospital

4 minutes ago
 EU Court to Issue Ruling on PGNiG's Complaint Agai ..

EU Court to Issue Ruling on PGNiG's Complaint Against Gazprom on Feb 2

4 minutes ago
 Kazakh president voted head of ruling party: presi ..

Kazakh president voted head of ruling party: presidency

8 minutes ago
 Fuel runs out for aid groups in Ethiopia's war-hit ..

Fuel runs out for aid groups in Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray

8 minutes ago
 Many Kremlin Administration Employees Infected Wit ..

Many Kremlin Administration Employees Infected With COVID-19 - Spokesman

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>