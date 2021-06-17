UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berrettini Outclasses Murray At Queen's

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 10:55 PM

Berrettini outclasses Murray at Queen's

Andy Murray's latest comeback came to an abrupt end in the second round at Queen's on Thursday as top seed Matteo Berrettini outclassed the former world number one 6-3, 6-3

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Andy Murray's latest comeback came to an abrupt end in the second round at Queen's on Thursday as top seed Matteo Berrettini outclassed the former world number one 6-3, 6-3.

The British three-time Grand Slam champion chased after several Berrettini thunderbolts without showing signs of being troubled by the groin problem that had prevented him playing singles since March.

However, the result showed the size of the task facing Murray, who has won the grasscourt tournament on five occasions, as he prepares for Wimbledon, which starts on June 28.

The Italian's big serve took centre stage in London as he saved all three break points he faced during the match, which lasted an hour and 25 minutes.

The world number nine, 25, broke Murray twice in the first set and took an early break in the second for a 3-0 lead. He never looked back, mixing powerful groundstrokes with some deft touches at the net.

Berrettini will face another British player, Dan Evans, in Friday's quarter-finals. Evans beat France's Adrian Mannarino 6-4, 7-6 (9/7).

"This was really hard. We all know who Andy is, he is a great player and he was always there even until the last point," said Berrettini. "I'm really happy for my performance.

"I know how tough it is to come back from an injury, so I wish him the best of luck. I think he played great today. I played better. I am just happy that he is back."

Related Topics

World France London Lead March June All From Best Top Lucky Cement Limited Wimbledon

Recent Stories

UAE’s support for Yemen in addressing COVID-19 h ..

31 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 27 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qala ..

39 minutes ago

EU must use all vaccine options to beat Covid: EMA ..

2 minutes ago

Football: Euro 2020 tables

2 minutes ago

Sri Lanka coach Arthur says focus on England despi ..

2 minutes ago

US Supreme Court backs church rejection of gay fos ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.