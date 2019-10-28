UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berrettini Reaches Top 10 For The First Time

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 04:03 PM

Berrettini reaches Top 10 for the first time

The Italian Matteo Berrettini moved into the Top 10 for the first time in his career when the ATP rankings were released on Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The Italian Matteo Berrettini moved into the Top 10 for the first time in his career when the ATP rankings were released on Monday.

The 23-year-old, who reached the semi-finals in Vienna last week before losing to eventual winner Dominic Thiem, climbs two places to number nine.

Berrettini was ranked 53 a year ago but has climbed steadily in 2019, winning two ATP events in Budapest and Stuttgart and progressing to the semi-finals of the US Open where he lost to Rafael Nadal.

He is currently eighth in the Race to London and will secure his place at the year-ending ATP Finals if he reaches the final of this week's Paris Masters.

The Russian Karen Khachanov moves up one place to eight while Kei Nishikori, who has not played since the US Open and underwent surgery on his right elbow last week, slips out of the Top 10, down three places to 11.

Novak Djokovic stays at number one, the 275th week in his career that he holds the top spot, but is set to lose the position next week to Nadal.

On the 52-week rolling points system, Djokovic will lose the points he gained in London a year ago in a competition where the Spaniard did not compete.

ATP rankings as of October 28 1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 9,545 pts 2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,225 3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,950 4. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,740 5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5,495 6. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,335 7. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3,830 8. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,830 (+1) 9. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,705 (+2) 10. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,575 11. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2,560 (-3) 12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,370 13. Ga�l Monfils (FRA) 2,350 (+1) 14. David Goffin (BEL) 2,325 (-1) 15. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,205 16. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 1,910 (+1) 17. John Isner (USA) 1,850 (-1) 18. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 1,695 (+10)19. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 1,681 (-1)20. Guido Pella (ARG) 1,620

Related Topics

USA Russia Vienna London Paris Stuttgart Budapest David Ita Roger Federer Rafael Nadal October 2019 Top Race US Open

Recent Stories

Quranic study continues to be part of scheme of sy ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus Seeks Adjusting in 2020 Plan of Regional F ..

2 minutes ago

HCSTSI appreciates district administration, HMC ef ..

3 minutes ago

Musanada commences construction of AED289.5 millio ..

21 minutes ago

Belarus Does Not Plan to Buy Large-Scale Weapons D ..

12 minutes ago

Death of IS Leader Baghdadi Deals 'Major Blow' to ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.