Bertens in wheelchair after stormy Roland Garros clash

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Dutch fifth seed Kiki Bertens had to be taken off court in a wheelchair after a stormy Roland Garros second round win over former finalist Sara Errani on Wednesday.

Bertens triumphed 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 9-7 in a three-hour 11-minute clash which left her in cramps and Italian Errani screaming an obscenity.

Errani, the 2012 runner-up, had a match point but was also handed a time violation for taking too long to serve.

The tie featured 24 breaks of serve with Bertens firing 61 winners but committing 63 unforced errors.

For Bertens, who needed the wheelchair after cramping left her unable to move, it was a first win in six meetings with the Italian.

Errani stormed off court, refusing to 'racquet tap' with Bertens before screaming 'va fanculo' as she stomped off Court 14 having also appeared to mock her opponent's injury.