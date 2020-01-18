Bess takes five as England dominate

Off-spinner Dom Bess claimed his first Test five-wicket haul as England moved into a dominating position on the third day of the third Test against South Africa at St George's Park on Saturday

Port Elizabeth, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Off-spinner Dom Bess claimed his first Test five-wicket haul as England moved into a dominating position on the third day of the third Test against South Africa at St George's Park on Saturday.

Bess took all the wickets as South Africa slumped to 113 for five in reply to England's 499 for nine declared.

A rain shower 15 minutes before the scheduled lunch break brought some respite to the hosts, who remained 386 runs in arrears.

Bess bowled unchanged from the northern, Duck Pond end, and finished the morning with five for 41 in 18.2 overs. He had taken a total of five wickets in his previous three Tests at a cost of 48 runs each.

Bess struck in the fourth over of the day when Dean Elgar was caught off bat and pad at silly point by Ollie Pope, the second of three catches by Pope.

South African captain Faf du Plessis used his feet to off-dive fours off the third and fourth balls he faced from Bess, who switched from round the wicket to over the wicket and two balls later had Du Plessis caught by Pope at short leg.

Rassie van der Dussen made 24 before chopping an attempted cut off Bess into his stumps, one over after hitting 11 runs off the spinner.

Nightwatchman Anrich Nortje remained unbeaten on 14 off 88 balls.