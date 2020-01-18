UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bess Takes Five As England Dominate

Umer Jamshaid 53 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 04:12 PM

Bess takes five as England dominate

Off-spinner Dom Bess claimed his first Test five-wicket haul as England moved into a dominating position on the third day of the third Test against South Africa at St George's Park on Saturday

Port Elizabeth, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Off-spinner Dom Bess claimed his first Test five-wicket haul as England moved into a dominating position on the third day of the third Test against South Africa at St George's Park on Saturday.

Bess took all the wickets as South Africa slumped to 113 for five in reply to England's 499 for nine declared.

A rain shower 15 minutes before the scheduled lunch break brought some respite to the hosts, who remained 386 runs in arrears.

Bess bowled unchanged from the northern, Duck Pond end, and finished the morning with five for 41 in 18.2 overs. He had taken a total of five wickets in his previous three Tests at a cost of 48 runs each.

Bess struck in the fourth over of the day when Dean Elgar was caught off bat and pad at silly point by Ollie Pope, the second of three catches by Pope.

South African captain Faf du Plessis used his feet to off-dive fours off the third and fourth balls he faced from Bess, who switched from round the wicket to over the wicket and two balls later had Du Plessis caught by Pope at short leg.

Rassie van der Dussen made 24 before chopping an attempted cut off Bess into his stumps, one over after hitting 11 runs off the spinner.

Nightwatchman Anrich Nortje remained unbeaten on 14 off 88 balls.

Related Topics

George Van South Africa All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

BISP four officials of grade-17 dismissed from ser ..

15 minutes ago

Hope Probe to carry UAE Nation Brand to the Red Pl ..

21 minutes ago

Nafisa Shah’s name is not in the list of benefic ..

26 minutes ago

People in need of online psycho-social counselling ..

24 minutes ago

ZHO provides world-class healthcare to its student ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Azad Jammu and Kashmir r ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.