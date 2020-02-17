Best arrangements to be made for PSL matches: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak monitored arrangements for Pakistan Super League matches and issued directives for ensuring fool proof security

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak monitored arrangements for Pakistan Super League matches and issued directives for ensuring fool proof security.

The deputy commissioner said the best arrangements would be ensured for the event.

The government has given state guest status to foreign players, officials, journalists, security consultants, supporting staff and broadcasters arrived Pakistan for 5th season of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The district administration has started different initiatives to ensure the best arrangements for matches going to be played in Multan cricket stadium.

Officials of waste management company making best cleanliness arrangements at the stadium while new sewerage lines were also being installed.

The administration has made street lights functional at the Vehari road while floodlights of the stadium have also been made operational for day and night matches.

The district administration have also finalized arrangements for a mini hospital in the stadium having capacity of ten beds while services of Mukhtar A-Sheikh and Ibn-e-Cena Hospital have also been hired to deal any untoward incident.

On the other hand, foolproof security arrangements have also been made by the district police at the stadium and the routes of the players.