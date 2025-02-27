Best Athletes Cup: Hanna Damaratskaya Clinches Gold In Women’s 1,000m
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 27, 2025 | 06:30 PM
Hanna Damaratskaya of Belarus won the Women’s 1,000m at the ongoing 2025 Best Athletes Cup: Speed Skating at Minsk Arena, BelTA has learned
The Women’s 1,000m event featured three Belarusian and seven Russian athletes.
Leader of the Belarusian national speed skating team Hanna Damaratskaya clocked 1:16.96 to secure gold. Silver and bronze medals went to Irina Kuznetsova and Aleksandra Kravchenko from Russia. Yekaterina Gagiyeva of Belarus finished fourth. Russia’s Darya Kachanova had a fall and failure to complete the run.
Hanna Damaratskaya earlier won silver in the Women’s 500m and gold in the Team Sprint.
