Best Athletes Cup: Hanna Damaratskaya Clinches Gold In Women’s 1,000m

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 27, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Hanna Damaratskaya of Belarus won the Women’s 1,000m at the ongoing 2025 Best Athletes Cup: Speed Skating at Minsk Arena, BelTA has learned

The Women’s 1,000m event featured three Belarusian and seven Russian athletes.

Leader of the Belarusian national speed skating team Hanna Damaratskaya clocked 1:16.96 to secure gold. Silver and bronze medals went to Irina Kuznetsova and Aleksandra Kravchenko from Russia. Yekaterina Gagiyeva of Belarus finished fourth. Russia’s Darya Kachanova had a fall and failure to complete the run.

Hanna Damaratskaya earlier won silver in the Women’s 500m and gold in the Team Sprint.

