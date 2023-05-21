UrduPoint.com

Best Teams To Compete In Men's Jr Asia Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published May 21, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Best teams to compete in Men's Jr Asia Cup

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :The best young Asian men's hockey teams would compete in the Men's Junior Asia Cup Salalah 2023 from May 23 to June 1, with three spots up for grabs in the upcoming FIH Junior Hockey Men's World Cup 2023, to be played in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The ten participating teams have been split into two pools, with Pool A comprising Chinese Taipei, India, Japan, Pakistan and Thailand. In Pool B hosts Oman would be joined by Bangladesh, Korea, Malaysia and Uzbekistan, said a press release.

Each team in the pool stage would play the other four teams in their pool once. The top two teams in both pools would qualify for the semi-finals, while the teams in third and fourth positions will compete for the 5-8 place classification. The teams finishing in fifth place in both pools would go head-to-head to avoid finishing in tenth place.

The losing semi-finalists would play in the bronze medal match, with the two finalists and the bronze medalists qualifying for the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup 2023.

Malaysia, as hosts, has already qualified for the World Cup, so if Malaysia enters the semifinals of the Junior Asia Cup, all the other three teams making it to the semi-finals would gain entry into the World Cup as well.

The FIH Junior Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 would be played in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from December 5-16. Malaysia has qualified as the host of the competition. Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands and Spain have qualified from Europe as the teams that were classified in the top-5 at the EuroHockey Junior Championship 2022.

Australia and New Zealand have also qualified through the Oceania Junior World Cup Qualifiers 2022. South Africa and Egypt are the qualifiers from Africa finishing as the top two teams at the Junior Africa Cup 2023. Argentina, Canada and Chile are the three qualifiers from Pan America. The three top teams from Asia would complete the full set of sixteen teams that will compete for the title at the FIH Junior Hockey Men's World Cup 2023.

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan India Africa Hockey World Thailand Bangladesh Europe China Canada Egypt France Oman Germany Young Split Kuala Lumpur Salalah Taipei Argentina Uzbekistan Spain Belgium Japan South Africa Chile Malaysia Netherlands May June December Bronze All From Best Top Asia New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates SeaWorld ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates SeaWorld Yas Island

10 hours ago
 Leipzig stun Bayern 3-1

Leipzig stun Bayern 3-1

11 hours ago
 City win Premier League

City win Premier League

12 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed to begin official vis ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed to begin official visit to Malaysia on Sunday

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.