Bettman Issues Apology To Kyle Beach In Blackhawks Scandal

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 09:10 AM

Los Angeles, Nov 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :National Hockey League commissioner Gary Bettman issued a public apology Monday to former Chicago Blackhawks first-round draft pick Kyle Beach, who has alleged he was sexually assaulted by the team's video coach in 2010.

In a call with reporters on Monday, Bettman said the league "could not be more sorry for the trauma that Kyle has had to endure... our goal is to do what is necessary to continue to move forward." This is the first time Bettman has commented publicly since the release of an independent third-party report that stated the sexual assault allegations were largely ignored by the original six NHL team.

Bettman also defended some of the league's decisions in the matter, including allowing Florida coach Joel Quenneville to be behind the bench for the Panthers' game last Wednesday after the report was made public. Quenneville coached the Blackhawks for a decade beginning in 2008, and was in that role during the 2010 abuse allegations leveled against video coach Brad Aldrich.

Quenneville resigned from his coaching position after meeting with Bettman on Thursday.

Bettman also told reporters that he felt the $2 million fine issued to the team was "significant.

" Beach, who was taken 11th overall in the 2008 entry draft and played parts of six seasons with the Blackhawks' farm team in Rockford, Illinois, spoke with Bettman on Saturday in a video call.

"We discussed the path forward with him involved in efforts to confront abuse," Bettman said of Beach, who currently plays in the German third division. "We also offered to him, and his family, our resources for counseling. While the NHL hotline is principally intended for NHL personnel, we think that it's important that everyone in hockey have an outlet for health.

"There are many organizations that have expertise to deal with victims of abuse. Accordingly, we intended to use our resources to engage in a worldwide effort to create a network of those organizations to make available to the hockey community."Blackhawks president and general manager Stan Bowman resigned in the wake of the report, while the club announced Al MacIsaac, another one of its top hockey executives, was no longer with the organization.

The NHL fined the team $2 million for "the organization's inadequate internal procedures and insufficient and untimely response."

