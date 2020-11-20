UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Beware 'tenacious' Irish, Warns England Defence Coach Mitchell

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 11:04 PM

Beware 'tenacious' Irish, warns England defence coach Mitchell

England can expect the Irish to battle to the final whistle of Saturday's Autumn Nations Cup match at Twickenham because they are tenacious and "never go away", said defence coach John Mitchell

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :England can expect the Irish to battle to the final whistle of Saturday's Autumn Nations Cup match at Twickenham because they are tenacious and "never go away", said defence coach John Mitchell.

Ireland's last victory at the home of English rugby came on a memorable day in 2018 when they sealed the country's third Five/Six Nations Grand Slam.

Both sides meet on the back of winning their opening games of the Autumn Nations Cup.

England beat Georgia 40-0 whilst the Irish humbled out-of-form Wales 32-9.

"Ireland are a tenacious side and a side that never go away, so you have to fight to the end," said former New Zealand head coach Mitchell.

"You have to initiate it, you have to get in first.

"It doesn't always fall your way and you have to win the big moments." Mitchell, who has been in his present role since 2018, says the team that gels quicker should emerge victorious.

"We expect it to be an excellent game with a whole load of different contests and many individual battles," he said.

"Ultimately the team that's most cohesive, gets in first and wins those big moments will give themselves the best opportunity.

"The past gives you some information, some of it is relevant, but not a lot of it.

"What's relevant now is that you have two different teams in a different context and both wanting to win the Autumn Nations Cup." The combative Mitchell is especially delighted in anticipating a highly physical tussle in the scrum.

"They've gone for a big back row and a big back five," said Mitchell.

"They obviously want to play a power game and take us on, which is great. We can't wait," added the 56-year-old New Zealander.

Related Topics

Mitchell Wales Ireland Georgia 2018 Best Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Turkey records its highest virus death toll

2 minutes ago

Rasheed says opposition trying to derail democracy ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab govt considering to reduce land conversion ..

2 minutes ago

Virus infection creates immunity for at least six ..

2 minutes ago

France poised to reopen stores as Covid case numbe ..

22 minutes ago

Guterres Informs UNSC About Intent to Appoint Mlad ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.