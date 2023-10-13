Open Menu

Bezzecchi Crashes In Indonesia MotoGP Practice Week After Surgery

Muhammad Rameez Published October 13, 2023 | 06:19 PM

Bezzecchi crashes in Indonesia MotoGP practice week after surgery

Marco Bezzecchi took part in the first Indonesian MotoGP practice session on Friday, only to crash at full speed just a week after undergoing surgery on a broken collarbone

Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Marco Bezzecchi took part in the first Indonesian MotoGP practice session on Friday, only to crash at full speed just a week after undergoing surgery on a broken collarbone.

The Italian, third in the rider standings and 54 points behind leader Francesco Bagnaia, landed in the Indonesian resort island of Lombok on Friday morning before medical checks gave him the green light to drive.

But after 18 practice laps he crashed at full speed on turn 11 of the Mandalika circuit, coming off his bike and tumbling across the gravel, though he managed to walk back to the paddock without assistance.

The Ducati-VR46 rider was fifth fastest in the practice session before the crash.

Before the session, MotoGP had shared footage of Bezzecchi zipping up his leathers over a bandage for his collarbone.

"Just five days on from surgery on his collarbone, Bez is here and ready to give it a go!" MotoGP tweeted on its official account, adding he had been given "the all clear for FP1 but he does need to be reviewed again later".

He suffered the injury during a practice ride at team owner Valentino Rossi's ranch.

"Immediately after the operation, I saw the possibility of trying to take part in the Grand Prix," he said on Wednesday.

Bezzecchi is the only doubt for Sunday's race, with all other riders declared fit on Thursday.

Spaniard Alex Rins, of Honda satellite team LCR, broke the tibia and fibula of his right leg in Mugello at the beginning of June and gave up on the first day of testing in Japan two weeks ago because "the pain was too much".

Also cleared is Bezzecchi's teammate and compatriot Luca Marini, who fractured his right clavicle during the Indian MotoGP three weeks ago.

Spaniard Alex Marquez of Ducati-Gresini, who broke three ribs in a heavy crash in India, will also return after sitting out the last race in Japan.

