BFA Executive Board Announces 2021 Schedule Changes

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The World Baseball Softball Confederation's (WBSC) arm in Asia, the Baseball Federation of Asia (BFA) has decided to wait two more weeks before rendering a final decision on the 15th West Asia Baseball Cup, and whether it should be postponed or cancelled altogether.

The decision towards that effect was taken in the executive board of BFA that met online recently to discuss the 2021 Calendar.

The event is currently scheduled for July in Iran, and the Iran Baseball Federation has reconfirmed its availability to host the event, the BFA said on its website.

The BFA further said that the Chinese Taipei Baseball Association (CTBA) will host the 30th Asian Baseball Championship, which is now scheduled for December 2021.

The U-15 Asian Baseball Championship, originally scheduled for August 2021 in China, will be postponed to December 2021 or January 2022.

Two events were postponed to 2022: the III Women's Asian Baseball Championship, with the host still to be determined, and the first University Asian Baseball Championship, originally scheduled for 2021 in China.

BFA also plans to hold several courses for coaches, umpires and scorers. The dates will be announced at a later stage.

WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari participated in the BFA executive meeting. During his speech, he mentioned the importance of Asia in the international baseball landscape and took the opportunity to thank the Chinese Taipei Baseball Association and the Chinese Professional Baseball League for hosting the final Olympic Qualifier. The WBSC Congress 2022 will also take place in Taiwan.

On a final note, President Fraccari mentioned the importance of having baseball included in the Olympic Virtual Series (OVS).

