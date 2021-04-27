BFA executive committee held

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The Under-15 Asian Baseball Championship, which was to be played in China in August, would now be held in December 2021 or January 2022.

This was decided in the online meeting of the Executive Committee of the Baseball Federation of Asia (BFA) was held on Tuesday.

The meeting was presided over by Tom Ping, President of BFA while Ricardo Fraccari President of World Baseball Softball Confederation was also present on the occasion, said a press release issued here.

President of the Federation Syed Fakhr Ali Shah represented Pakistan in the meeting which took many important decisions.

BFA gave two weeks to the 15th West Asia Baseball Cup to be played in Iran in July, in which the deteriorating situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan and India.

In view of this, it would be decided whether the tournament will be postponed or canceled. However, the Iran Baseball Federation was ready to host the event.

It was also decided that the 30th Asian Baseball Championship would now be played in Taiwan in December 2021.

The 3rd Women's Asian Baseball Championship would be played in 2022 but the host and dates will be announced later.

The coaching, umpiring and scorer courses would be conducted under the supervision of Baseball Federation of Asia but the host and dates will be announced depending on the Coronavirus situation.

The first University Asian Baseball Championship to be held in China this year would now be played in 2022.