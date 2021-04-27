UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BFA Executive Committee Held

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

BFA executive committee held

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The Under-15 Asian Baseball Championship, which was to be played in China in August, would now be held in December 2021 or January 2022.

This was decided in the online meeting of the Executive Committee of the Baseball Federation of Asia (BFA) was held on Tuesday.

The meeting was presided over by Tom Ping, President of BFA while Ricardo Fraccari President of World Baseball Softball Confederation was also present on the occasion, said a press release issued here.

President of the Federation Syed Fakhr Ali Shah represented Pakistan in the meeting which took many important decisions.

BFA gave two weeks to the 15th West Asia Baseball Cup to be played in Iran in July, in which the deteriorating situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan and India.

In view of this, it would be decided whether the tournament will be postponed or canceled. However, the Iran Baseball Federation was ready to host the event.

It was also decided that the 30th Asian Baseball Championship would now be played in Taiwan in December 2021.

The 3rd Women's Asian Baseball Championship would be played in 2022 but the host and dates will be announced later.

The coaching, umpiring and scorer courses would be conducted under the supervision of Baseball Federation of Asia but the host and dates will be announced depending on the Coronavirus situation.

The first University Asian Baseball Championship to be held in China this year would now be played in 2022.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Iran China January July August December Women Event Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President urges CII to play role for women’s rig ..

9 minutes ago

UAE to host Asian Boxing Championship in solidarit ..

41 minutes ago

Aamir Liaqat Hussain denies his third marriage, sa ..

44 minutes ago

Gold prices on Tuesday

13 minutes ago

Swat admin clears Sangota Road of speed breakers

13 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.