Biarritz sign Pumas scrum half Tomas Cubelli

Biarritz, France, July 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Newly-promoted Top 14 outfit Biarritz have signed Argentina international scrum half Tomas Cubelli on a two-year deal, the club announced on Friday.

Cubelli, 32, spent last season in Australia with Perth-based Western Force after spells with the Brumbies and then back home with the Jaguares.

Cubelli has won 76 Pumas caps and featured in the last two World Cups. He was also a starter in the team which secured Argentina's first ever win over New Zealand last November at the Tri-Nations tournament in Sydney.

Looking to establish themselves after promotion, Biarritz have also signed up several other experienced internationals including Australia's Tevita Kuridrani, Kiwi Elliot Dixon and Ireland's James Cronin.

The southern side host Bordeaux-Begles on the opening round of the season on September 4.