UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biarritz Sign Pumas Scrum Half Tomas Cubelli

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 02:10 PM

Biarritz sign Pumas scrum half Tomas Cubelli

Biarritz, France, July 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Newly-promoted Top 14 outfit Biarritz have signed Argentina international scrum half Tomas Cubelli on a two-year deal, the club announced on Friday.

Cubelli, 32, spent last season in Australia with Perth-based Western Force after spells with the Brumbies and then back home with the Jaguares.

Cubelli has won 76 Pumas caps and featured in the last two World Cups. He was also a starter in the team which secured Argentina's first ever win over New Zealand last November at the Tri-Nations tournament in Sydney.

Looking to establish themselves after promotion, Biarritz have also signed up several other experienced internationals including Australia's Tevita Kuridrani, Kiwi Elliot Dixon and Ireland's James Cronin.

The southern side host Bordeaux-Begles on the opening round of the season on September 4.

Related Topics

World Australia Sydney Biarritz Ireland Argentina September November Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

LHC bars judges of the lower judiciary from using ..

9 minutes ago

Mahira Khan is all set for ‘Hum Kahan se sachay ..

34 minutes ago

China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

1 hour ago

India records 43,393 new COVID-19 cases, 911 death ..

1 hour ago

Clear early signs of fourth COVID-19 wave starting ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 9, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.