Bicycle Race Organized To Promote Of Sports Activities Among Youth
Muhammad Rameez Published May 08, 2024 | 06:48 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Pakistan Army organized a bicycle race for the local youth on Wednesday near ‘Atif Shaheed Park’ on the bank of Indus River aiming to promote sports activities in the area.
The youth performed well in six kilometers long race while the position holder riders were awarded with cash awards and appreciation certificates.
Speaking on this occasion, Station Commander Dera Brigadier Aamir Hayat said that a healthy body promotes healthy mind. He said the terrorism is a curse and Pakistan Army along with other law enforcement agencies would root out this menace.
He said the bicycle race in order to provide entertainment opportunities to the people was also organized for the same purpose.
“Pakistan Army will continue to play its role for the promotion of positive activities,” he vowed.
Station Commander Dera Brigadier Amir Hayat was the chief guest of the event while Aman Jirga chief Haji Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria, Chaudhry Shahid Raj, Pak Army officials and others were also present on this occasion.
