Bidding Process To Host Inaugural 2023 FIH Hockey5s WC Launched

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Bidding process to host inaugural 2023 FIH Hockey5s WC launched

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has launched the bidding process for hosting the 2023 FIH Hockey5s World Cups (Men and Women).

The Hockey5s' flagship event is a brand-new FIH competition. 16 teams per gender will take part in this inaugural edition, the FIH said in a statement on its website.

The FIH Executive board last year decided to create an FIH Hockey5s World Cup, with a view to further boosting the development of hockey globally through the promotion of its 5-a-side format.

Continental Hockey5s tournaments will be organized and act as qualifiers for the World Cup.

FIH CEO Thierry Weil said: "The FIH Hockey5s World Cup will enable a number of National Associations, smaller ones in particular, to participate in a World Cup - or the qualifiers of a World Cup - while they're currently struggling to do so with the 11-a-side format.

This is good for the overall growth of our sport. Furthermore, we strongly believe in the power of Hockey5s to welcome new players and fans in the hockey community." Hockey5s enjoyed a resounding success at the last Youth Olympic Games in 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Furthermore, FIH has also opened the bidding process to host the 2023 FIH Hockey Junior World Cups, which will involve 16 Men and 16 Women teams.

Both bidding processes are open to all National Associations, with 5 March 2021 as a deadline to submit their bidding documents for the 2023 FIH Hockey5s World Cups and 31 March 2021 for the 2023 FIH Junior World Cups.

