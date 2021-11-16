UrduPoint.com

Biden Administration Set To Announce Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Olympics - Reports

Muhammad Rameez 10 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 09:01 PM

Biden Administration Set to Announce Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics - Reports

US officials, including President Joe Biden, will not attend the Winter Olympics in Beijing as part of the planned diplomatic boycott intended to be a response to the alleged human rights abuses perpetuated by the Chinese government, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday

Biden has received a formal recommendation to boycott the Beijing Olympic Games set to be held in February and is expected to make his final decision by the end of November, the report said citing sources familiar with the matter.

Biden has received a formal recommendation to boycott the Beijing Olympic Games set to be held in February and is expected to make his final decision by the end of November, the report said citing sources familiar with the matter.

The report underscored that the diplomatic boycott will not affect any US athletes wishing to participate in the Winter Olympic Games.

