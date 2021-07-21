Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to Tokyo Olympics, Names First Lady as Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) US President Joe Biden revealed First Lady Jill Biden will lead the presidential delegation to the Tokyo Olympics, the White House said in a press release

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. today announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to Japan to attend the Opening Ceremony and events of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games beginning Friday, July 23, 2021," the release said on Tuesday. "First Lady of the United States Jill Biden will lead the delegation."

Interim Charge d'Affaires at the US Embassy in Tokyo, Raymond Greene, will be the only other US official to join Jill Biden at the opening ceremony.

Since July 1, the Organizing Committee has recorded more than 70 cases of the coronavirus among people related to the Games, including athletes, members of foreign delegations and personnel. More than 30 of these cases are foreign nationals.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo were initially scheduled for 2020 but were postponed in the spring of last year when the coronavirus pandemic was at its worst. The Games are currently scheduled to be held from July 23 until August 8.