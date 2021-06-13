MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden has met with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on the sidelines of the G7 summit, during which he reiterated his support for this summer's Tokyo Olympic Games, the White House said.

"President Biden affirmed his support for the Tokyo Olympic Games moving forward with all public health measures necessary to protect athletes, staff and spectator," the statement read.

In addition, Biden expressed his pride in US athletes who had trained hard for the Games and " will be competing in the best traditions of the Olympic spirit".

The Tokyo Olympic Games are due to take place from July 23 until August 8.

Other topics discussed by the two leaders included the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, North Korea, China as well as the importance of conserving peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Biden also reaffirmed his support in strengthening Japan-US cooperation.

The three-day G7 summit began in the southwestern English county of Cornwall on Friday. Participating countries include the United Kingdom, US, Canadian, French, German, Italian, and Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and South Africa were invited to participate in the summit as guest countries.