Biden Hosts Tampa Bay Lightning at White House to Celebrate 2020, 2021 Stanley Cup Wins

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden hosted the Tampa Bay Lightning hockey team at the White House on Monday to celebrate the team's back-to-back Stanley Cup championship wins in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Biden delivered a speech celebrating and honoring the team's accomplishment, during which he noted that the team is one of only eight in the last century to win the Stanley Cup two seasons in a row.

The Tampa Bay Lightning in their 2020 and 2021 seasons had four Russian players on the team, including goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, defensive player Mikhail Sergachev, and forwards Alexander Volkov and Nikita Kucherov.

Vasilevskiy, Kucherov and Sergachev remain on the team's roster for the ongoing 2022 season.

The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Dallas stars to win the Stanley Cup in 2020, and beat the Montreal Canadiens in 2021 to win the championship again.