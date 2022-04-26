UrduPoint.com

Biden Hosts Tampa Bay Lightning At White House To Celebrate 2020, 2021 Stanley Cup Wins

Muhammad Rameez Published April 26, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Biden Hosts Tampa Bay Lightning at White House to Celebrate 2020, 2021 Stanley Cup Wins

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden hosted the Tampa Bay Lightning hockey team at the White House on Monday to celebrate the team's back-to-back Stanley Cup championship wins in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Biden delivered a speech celebrating and honoring the team's accomplishment, during which he noted that the team is one of only eight in the last century to win the Stanley Cup two seasons in a row.

The Tampa Bay Lightning in their 2020 and 2021 seasons had four Russian players on the team, including goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, defensive player Mikhail Sergachev, and forwards Alexander Volkov and Nikita Kucherov.

Vasilevskiy, Kucherov and Sergachev remain on the team's roster for the ongoing 2022 season.

The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Dallas stars to win the Stanley Cup in 2020, and beat the Montreal Canadiens in 2021 to win the championship again.

Related Topics

Hockey Century Russia White House Stanley Dallas Tampa 2020

Recent Stories

14 killed, 1,053 injured in 951 accidents in Punja ..

14 killed, 1,053 injured in 951 accidents in Punjab

24 minutes ago
 Poland Handed Over Tanks to Ukraine - Prime Minist ..

Poland Handed Over Tanks to Ukraine - Prime Minister

24 minutes ago
 Japan Notifies Russia of Expanding Search Area for ..

Japan Notifies Russia of Expanding Search Area for Those Missing in Boat Crash - ..

24 minutes ago
 South Ossetian Presidential Runoff Scheduled for M ..

South Ossetian Presidential Runoff Scheduled for May 8 - Republic's Information ..

24 minutes ago
 Election Commission should not be made controversi ..

Election Commission should not be made controversial: Bar leaders

24 minutes ago
 Indian PM's visit to IIOJK attempt to project fals ..

Indian PM's visit to IIOJK attempt to project false normalcy: Shehbaz

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.