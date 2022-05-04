UrduPoint.com

Biden Hosts Team USA At White House Following Olympic, Paralympic Games In Tokyo, Beijing

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 04, 2022 | 09:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden hosted at the White House several hundred US Olympic and Paralympic athletes and praised them and their performance during the most recent summer and winter Olympic games in Tokyo and Beijing.

The athletes helped unite the nation due to common pride in Team USA and regardless of existing divisions , Biden said in remarks during the gathering.

US bobsledding medal winner Elana Meyers Taylor also spoke briefly at the event. Taylor was selected to serve as US flag bearer for the 2022 Olympic team but was unable to attend because she contracted  the novel coronavirus.

Taylor and several other athletes presented Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff with Team USA apparel.

The United States at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo - held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic - won the first place by earning a total of 113 medals. Team USA also won 104 medals during the 2020 Paralympic Games.

In addition, Team USA won a total of 25 medals at the 2022 Winter Olympics and 20 medals at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, both held in Beijing.

