Biden Not Attending Tokyo Olympic Games - White House

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 12:06 AM

US President Joe Biden is not attending the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden is not attending the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"The president is not planning to attend the games," she told reporters.

The Tokyo Olympic Games are due to take place from July 23 until August 8.

