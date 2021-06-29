Biden Not Attending Tokyo Olympic Games - White House

US President Joe Biden is not attending the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday

"The president is not planning to attend the games," she told reporters.

The Tokyo Olympic Games are due to take place from July 23 until August 8.