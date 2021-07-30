UrduPoint.com

Biden Picks UN Envoy to Head US Delegation to Olympic Closing Ceremony - White House

President Joe Biden has chosen US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield to lead the official US delegation to the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games on August 8, the White House announced on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) President Joe Biden has chosen US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield to lead the official US delegation to the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games on August 8, the White House announced on Friday.

"President Joseph Biden today announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to Japan to attend events of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games and the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, August 8," the White House said in a statement. "Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador to the United Nations, will lead the delegation.

"

Biden also named Raymond Greene, Chargé d'Affaires ad interim at the US Embassy in Tokyo and Marcia Bernicat, Senior Official for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment and Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental Affairs to the delegation, the statement said.

A 55 percent majority of Americans agree with the decision to hold the Olympics in Tokyo during the coronavirus pandemic, although about a third have less interest in the games than in years past, a Monmouth University poll said earlier this week.

