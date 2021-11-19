Biden Says Considering Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday he was considering a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, according to a member of the White House's pool of reporters.

"Something we're considering," Biden replied to NBC news reporter Peter Alexander, when asked whether he supports a diplomatic boycott of the Games.

A diplomatic boycott will mean that neither Biden nor any other US government officials will attend the Beijing Games, in protest against alleged human rights abuses by the Chinese government.