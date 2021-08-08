UrduPoint.com

Biden To Hold Virtual Meeting With US Olympic Athletes - White House

Zeeshan Mehtab 37 seconds ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden will hold a virtual meeting with the members of the United States team competing in the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, the White House said.

Biden intends to congratulate the athletes and thank them for representing the country.

The US is currently ranked second in the Olympic medal count after China with 36 gold and first by the total number of medals with 108.

