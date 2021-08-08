Biden to Hold Virtual Meeting With US Olympic Athletes - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden will hold a virtual meeting with the members of the United States team competing in the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, the White House said.

Biden intends to congratulate the athletes and thank them for representing the country.

The US is currently ranked second in the Olympic medal count after China with 36 gold and first by the total number of medals with 108.