Biden wishes Ireland rugby team luck against New Zealand

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden sent a letter to the Ireland rugby team ahead of Saturday's Test with New Zealand saying "may the luck of the Irish be there with you." Biden trumpets his Irish roots and his distant cousin Rob Kearney featured in Ireland's first ever win over the All Blacks, a 40-29 triumph in Chicago in November 2016.

The Irish followed that up with their first home win over the New Zealanders in November 2018.

"I was thrilled to congratulate the entire team, especially my cousin Rob Kearney, back in 2016 when you first beat the All Blacks in Chicago -- a historic moment in Irish rugby," wrote Biden.

"Since then, you've beaten the All Blacks in 2018, and I know that you can do it again this year.

"As the Irish blessing says, "Wherever you go and whatever you do, may the luck of the Irish be there with you."